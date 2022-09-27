Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water

The outermost layer of the planet, the crust, is fragmented, and the tectonic plates constantly grind against each other and at times slip under each other. Over here, water slips deeper into the planet and goes as far as the lower mantle, Science Alert said in its report.

The deep water cycle

Over a period of time, this water that has slipped below the Earth's surface is sent back to the surface during volcanic activities. This cycling of water occurs independently of the cycle that occurs every year on the surface and is therefore referred to as the 'deep water cycle'.

Geologists study the deep water cycle to understand how it works; also it can provide an assessment of the quantity of water under the surface. This is important since the water quantity plays a role in the geological activities on the planet. However, there is one major problem.

Even with the advances made in technology, we don't have the tools to go under the Earth's crust and, therefore, must wait for evidence to pop out and then study them to make conclusions.

Diamond from the transition zone

Mineral physicist Tingting Gu of the Gemological Institute of New York and Purdue University is a researcher who waits for such rare gems to pop out of the Earth. The diamond found in the Botswana mine was one such rare find and Gu and her colleagues set to work on it to find out more about its origins.