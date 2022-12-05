Rare earth elements are created during neutron star mergers, study confirms

Before now, scientists thought that rare earth elements existed based on how bright a kilonova got over time, not on its spectral properties.

“This is the first direct identification of rare elements in the spectra of neutron star mergers, and it advances our understanding of the origin of elements in the Universe,” Dotomo explained.

“This study used a simple model of ejected material. Looking ahead, we want to factor in multi-dimensional structures to grasp a bigger picture of what happens when stars collide,” Dotomo added.

You can view the study for yourself in the journal The Astrophysical Journal.

Study abstract:

"The observations of GW170817/AT2017gfo have provided us with evidence that binary neutron star mergers are sites of r-process nucleosynthesis. However, the observed signatures in the spectra of GW170817/AT2017gfo have not been fully decoded, especially in the near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths. In this paper, we investigate the kilonova spectra over the entire wavelength range with the aim of elemental identification. We systematically calculate the strength of bound–bound transitions by constructing a hybrid line list that is accurate for important strong transitions and complete for weak transitions. We find that the elements on the left side of the periodic table, such as Ca, Sr, Y, Zr, Ba, La, and Ce, tend to produce prominent absorption lines in the spectra. This is because such elements have a small number of valence electrons and low-lying energy levels, resulting in strong transitions. By performing self-consistent radiative transfer simulations for the entire ejecta, we find that La iii and Ce iii appear in the NIR spectra, which can explain the absorption features at λ ∼ 12000–14000 Å in the spectra of GW170817/AT2017gfo. The mass fractions of La and Ce are estimated to be >2 × 10−6 and ∼(1–100) × 10−5, respectively. An actinide element Th can also be a source of absorption as the atomic structure is analogous to that of Ce. However, we show that Th iii features are less prominent in the spectra because of the denser energy levels of actinides compared to those of lanthanides."