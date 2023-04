Last week, astronomers detected the heaviest element, Samarium, on an exoplanet. The element was discovered on an ultra-hot Jupiter exoplanet located 556 light years from Earth.

On the heels of the previous discovery, scientists have detected another element, Terbium, in an exoplanet's atmosphere for the first time. Known as KELT-9, the exoplanet is said to be the galaxy's hottest, orbiting its distant star about 670 light years from Earth.

KELT-9, which has an average temperature of 4,000 degrees Celsius, has always been a subject of fascination with astronomers, ever since its discovery in 2016.

The finding was made possible thanks to a new method developed by researchers at Lund University in Sweden.