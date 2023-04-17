Rare evidence of ‘arthropod-vertebrate relationships’ found preserved in ancient amber

A team of scientists from the University of Oxford have discovered rare, new fossils preserved in amber. According to the study, this demonstrates the existence of a symbiotic relationship of one-sided, or mutual benefit, in an ecosystem.

These exquisitely preserved amber specimens depict beetles feeding on the feathers of majestic dinosaurs around 105 million years ago.

These amber fossils were discovered in the San Just (Teruel) in Spain. Scientists have previously documented the presence of insect and plant fossils from this area.

One of the ambers was to be encased in larval molts of tiny beetle larvae surrounded with portions of soft feathers. This newly found amber fragment measures only 6 millimeters across.

“The beetle larvae lived − feeding, defecating, moulting − in accumulated feathers on or close to a resin-producing tree, probably in a nest setting. A flow of resin serendipitously captured that association and preserved it for millions of years,” said Dr Enrique Peñalver, from the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain of the Spanish National Research Council (CN IGME-CSIC) and lead author of the study, in a statement.

Dermestids, or modern skin beetles, were identified as larval molts preserved in amber. The authors claim that the feathers belong to an “unknown theropod dinosaur,” and not modern birds that existed back then, as documented in some of the fossil records of that time.