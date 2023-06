An excavation team has found stone tools and animal bones dating back the last Ice Age at Pembroke Castle’s Wogan Cavern, in Wales.

So far, the team of archaeologists, led by Dr Rob Dinnis of the University of Aberdeen and Dr Jennifer French of the University of Liverpool, have only excavated a small part of the cave, but their discovery has already established the the site as one of the most significant archaeological caves in UK.

“In the early 13th century, a wall was built across the cave mouth. It is now accessed via a spiral stairway from the castle above,” said a statement from the University of Aberdeen.