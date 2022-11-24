Dried-up river exposes a rare fossil of the largest big cat on the continent, the American lion

"I could tell from the teeth right away that it was a fragment of a carnivore’s jaw but I dared not hope it was from an American lion," he told McClatchy News. "It certainly looked right but I wouldn’t let myself believe it."

Was it the first of its kind? Surely it couldn't be the American lion? Questions were aplenty, and there was only one way to rightly confirm.

Three days later, Prewitt visited a Mississippi Fossil and Artifact Symposium & Exhibition event and asked for an expert opinion.

Little did he know that his discovery made history.

Wiley Prewitt found the jawbone of the American lion near Rosedale. Anna Reginelli

The discovery was the fourth fossil evidence of the lion

It was indeed a fossilized jawbone of the largest big cat on the continent - the American lion until they went extinct. Eight feet long, four feet tall, and weighing 1,000 pounds, the American lion is reported to be heavier than the saber-toothed tiger, as per the National Park Service.

The giants date back 340,000 years and preyed on large animals across the continent from Alaska to southern Mexico.

Prewitt's find was only the fourth fossil evidence of the lion, with the previous three found in Mississippi itself.