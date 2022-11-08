Researcher discovers a rare fossil clam thought to be dead some 40,000 years ago

The likeliest possibility was that Goddard had discovered a new species.

This surprised Goddard, who has spent decades in California’s intertidal habitats, including many years specifically at Naples Point. He immediately stopped what he was doing to take close-up photos of the intriguing animals. Little did he know that it wasn't a new species, but a clam that was assumed dead for more than 40,000 years - one that was only known from fossils.

"It's not all that common to find alive a species first known from the fossil record, especially in a region as well-studied as Southern California," said Goddard. "Ours doesn't go back anywhere near as far as the famous Coelacanth or the deep-water mollusk Neopilina galatheae — representing an entire class of animals thought to have disappeared 400 million years ago — but it does go back to the time of all those wondrous animals captured by the La Brea Tar Pits."

The discovery is detailed in the journal Zookeys.

It takes a keen eye to spot the minuscule clam (bottom center), sitting next to this chiton in the tidepools of Naples Point. Jeff Goddard

A living fossil that kept to itself

Goddard figured that the animals were rare, so he took some close-up photos and sent the images to Paul Valentich-Scott, curator emeritus of malacology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, after noting down their taxonomic family.

Valentich-Scott was surprised and intrigued. "I know this family of bivalves (Galeommatidae) very well along the coast of the Americas. This was something I'd never seen before," he said.

He told Goddard that he needed to see the animal in person to make a solid assessment. But the creature eluded Goddard when he returned to find it. This happened several times until he found the clam in March 2019, some nine trips later.