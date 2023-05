A rare genetic mutation in a man with a family history of developing early-onset Alzheimer's disease was found to have delayed the condition until the age of 67, researchers have found.

The individual was only found to have a mild cognitive impairment even though his brain showed visible signs of Alzheimer's disease.

Modern science is yet to resolve the mysteries behind the development of diseases like Alzheimer's.

The current theory suggests that amyloid plaques build up in the brain of individuals, which affects neurons and causes symptoms like dementia. This is followed by the accumulation of the tau protein, which confirms the diagnosis of the disease.