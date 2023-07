A 31-mile (50km) mass of heat-emitting granite hidden beneath the surface on the far side of the Moon has been discovered, according to a study published in Nature on July 7.

Finding such a large amount of granite is unexpected, given that they are nearly absent in the solar system outside Earth. Until now, only small grains of granitic material have been found on the Moon in samples from the Apollo missions.

The discovery raises the prospect of uncovering similar formations elsewhere on the Moon and challenges our perception of its Earth-like qualities. In other words, it could represent a new paradigm of lunar geology and its resemblance to our planet.