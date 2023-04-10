Three-in-one: Rare hybrid solar eclipse set to grace skies on April 20
After witnessing the parade of planets, another celestial event is scheduled for this month.
On April 20, the sky will be graced with a rare celestial event: a hybrid solar eclipse. This will be the first solar eclipse of 2023.
The hybrid solar eclipse will be visible from Australia, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific. However, it will not be visible in the United States.
What is a hybrid eclipse?
An eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. There are various eclipses based on how and to what extent the moon's disc covers the Sun. Total lunar eclipses, partial solar eclipses, and annular eclipses are the three main types of eclipses.
The April 20 eclipse combines all of these eclipses into one, thus making it a three-in-one event. This eclipse occurs when the moon is farther away from Earth in its elliptical orbit.
A hybrid eclipse is a type of solar eclipse that shifts from total to annular depending on the moon's shadow over Earth. The Earth is curved along with the moon's different shadow regions – the umbra, penumbra, and antumbra. This eclipse involves all three areas of the moon's shadow. As a result, observers in some locations will see totality, while others will see a ring of light around the moon's edge – depending on their site.
Visibility of the eclipse
According to In the Sky, the rare occurrence will be visible as a partial eclipse from places such as the French Southern Territories (the moon will eclipse 93 percent of the Sun), Papua New Guinea (87 percent of the Sun will be covered), and the Marshall Islands (95 percent of the Sun's disk will be blocked).
The last hybrid eclipse happened almost ten years ago, on November 3, 2013; the next one is expected to occur in November 2031. The next opportunity for skywatchers to see a hybrid eclipse will be March 23, 2164.
During the eclipse, experts advise against looking directly at the Sun. Skywatchers must wear eye protection to protect their vision.
In addition, the month of April brings another interesting event: the Lyrid meteor shower. So get your astronomy gear ready to witness back-to-back celestial events this month.