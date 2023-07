The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) announced the finding of a rare glowing nebula, the IC 2220, in a press release.

This rare astronomical find, nicknamed the Toby Jug nebula due to its resemblance to an old English drinking vessel, is located 1200 light-years away in the direction of the constellation Carina.

This reflection nebula— a double-lobed cloud of gas and dust created and illuminated by the red-giant star at the center— poses an excellent opportunity to study stellar evolution and cosmic structures, given that red giant stars have a shorter end-of-life phase.

The Story of HR3126

At the center of the Toby Jug Nebula lies its progenitor, a red-giant star called HR3126. Considerably younger than our Sun, this star has five times its mass, which allows it to burn through its hydrogen supply at an accelerated rate.