In a first, researchers discovered a rare mineral that comes directly from Earth's lower mantle

However, thanks to a diamond- in which it was entrapped - the new mineral dubbed 'davemaoite,' managed to make the improbable voyage from at least 412 meters within the lower mantle.

The discovery is a step forward in scientists' quest to model the evolution of the Earth's mantle in greater detail.

Davemaoite's radioactive ability drives how heat moves through the deep Earth

Davemaoite makes up mostly 5-7 percent of the material in Earth's lower mantle and is one of three significant minerals there. It is mostly composed of calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO 3 )- arguably the most important phase (geochemically) of Earth's lower mantle.

One reason for this is due to davemaoite's unique ability to scavenge radioactive isotopes of uranium, thorium, and potassium.

These isotopes generate a lot of heat in the lower portion of Earth's mantle, making davemaoite an essential player in managing how heat moves through the deep Earth. In turn, this aids in controlling how heat is transferred from the mantle to the crust to power processes like plate tectonics.

Never before has CaSiO 3 perovskite been observed in nature since it usually disintegrates when removed from its high-pressure surroundings.

Davemaoite ferried on "the strength of the diamond"

The Orapa mine in Botswana where the diamond was found Imgsat973/Wikimedia Commons

The CaSiO3-perovskite minerals were unearthed as tiny black specks in a diamond retrieved decades ago from the Orapa mine in Botswana (Southern Africa)- the largest diamond mine in the world by area.

However, a team of U.S. geologists recently acquired the diamond- having little value to jewelers due to its "imperfections"- enabling them to have a closer look.