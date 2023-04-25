Rare opalized plesiosaur discovery sheds light on prehistoric aquatic ecosystems

Paleontologists now have a better grasp of the nutrition of these prehistoric marine reptiles that lived between 208 and 66 million years ago thanks to a plesiosaur known as "Eric." By closely examining Eric's last meal with X-rays, scientists found 17 vertebrae of an unidentified teleost fish, proving that plesiosaurs were certainly carnivores.

As stated, the results could aid in predicting what the future of our marine life would entail, as well as aiding in the study of the evolutionary history of extinct animals like Eric. The discovery, in the opinion of the researchers, shows the possibility of using X-rays to reassemble the diets of other extinct species that lived on Earth hundreds of millions of years ago.

“Previous studies examined the exterior surface of Eric’s opalised skeleton to find clues,” Ph.D. researcher Joshua White from the ANU Research School of Physics and the AMRI said.

“But this approach can be difficult and limiting as fossilised stomach contents are rare to find and there can more hidden beneath the surface that would be near impossible for palaeontologists to see without destroying the fossil. We believe our study is the first in Australia to use X-rays to study the gut contents of a prehistoric marine reptile," he added.

3D model of Eric’s gut

To distinguish between what he thought to be evidence of fish bones, gastroliths, commonly known as stomach stones and other things that the reptile had digested, Mr. White combed through mounds of data and CT imagery. The data was used to create a 3D model of Eric’s gut contents. The information was utilized to build a 3D model of Eric's digestive system.