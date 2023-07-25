Scientists discover rare parasitic isopod species that feeds on fish

An international team of scientists from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science and the Water Research Group from the Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management at the North-West University in South Africa has stumbled upon a new species of marine cryptofauna in the Florida Keys. They have called the new species Gnathia jimmybuffetti – named after music legend Jimmy Buffett.

“By naming a species after an artist, we want to promote the integration of the arts and sciences,” said Sikkel, whose research team named a similar species from the Caribbean after Bob Marley (Gnathia marleyi).