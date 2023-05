Over the past few days, astronomers have been enthralled by a unique phenomenon taking place in the springtime night sky – a brand-new supernova that has suddenly appeared in a well-known celestial object. The Pinwheel Galaxy, commonly known as Messier 101 or M101, is a sizable and loosely wrapped spiral galaxy found outside of the Milky Way. It is where this amazing event is currently taking place.

A tiny telescope can be used to observe the Pinwheel Galaxy, which is distinguished by its open-faced spiral arms under sufficiently dark skies. However, because of its dispersed nature, finding it requires a wide field of view and a low-power eyepiece. Long-exposure images taken recently have shown the appearance of a new star within this galaxy where none had been observed before.