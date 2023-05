Experts have discovered a new mud volcano in the deep icy waters of the Norwegian Arctic's Barents Sea. Surprisingly, the volcano is still active and has been oozing a cocktail of mud, liquid, and predominantly methane.

As per the University of Tromsø (The Arctic University of Norway), this unusual volcano provides a window into the Earth’s interior activity. This fascinating discovery was made in collaboration with REV Ocean.

“Exploring the seabed and discovering new methane [seeps] is like finding hidden treasures. Every time we go down to the seabed, we get the feeling that we have just begun to understand the great and incredible diversity of such [seep] systems," said Stefan Buenz, co-leader of the Advancing Knowledge of Methane in the Arctic (AKMA) expedition, in a translated statement.