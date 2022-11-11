Rats 'bop' their heads to Mozart, proving not just humans have rhythm

The rats 'bopped' their heads, like humans, to Mozart's Sonata

Wireless, tiny accelerometers that could detect even the slightest head movements were implanted in the rats. Additionally, participants' heads were equipped with accelerometers. Then, one-minute snippets from Mozart's Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major (K. 448) were performed at four different tempos: 75, 100, 200, and 400 percent of the original speed.

While the original tempo of the songs in Mozart's Sonata is 132 bpm, the results showed that the rats' beat synchronicity was clearest within the 120-140 bpm range. Interestingly, the researchers explained that this beat range is identical to the rate at which humans also exhibit the clearest beat synchronization.

The rats also liked Born this way by Lady Gaga amongst other hits

Other musical pieces were also played to the human and animal participants: Born This Way by Lady Gaga, Another One Bites the Dust by Queen, Beat It by Michael Jackson and Sugar by Maroon 5.

Additionally, the team discovered that both rats and people jerked their heads to the beat at similar times, and that the amount of head jerking reduced the faster the music was played.

What is 'beat synchronization'?

While animals may react to sound, create rhythmic noises, or be trained to respond to music, these behaviors are not the same as the sophisticated brain and motor mechanisms that allow humans to instinctively detect the beat of a song, react to it, or even predict it. This trait is known as beat synchronicity.

This skill appears to be partly influenced by our innate genetic ability, previously believed to be a uniquely human attribute. Amongst other cases of animals displaying beat synchronicity, this study from the University of Tokyo offers proof that rats, too, appear to share our desire to groove.