When rats giggle, which part of their brains light up? Scientists find out

What happens in the brain when we are tickled? In 1999, scientists found that rats vocalize, just like humans, when they are tickled. Do they laugh or do they threaten to injure the person tickling them because it’s so annoying?

At the neurobiological level, previous research has been able to identify the area in the brain responsible for behaviors like fear, reward, sensory processing, and cognition, but play has been one of the least understood.

But scientists wanted to find out which part of the brain gets activated and how does tickling impact the rats’ gray matter. A research team in Germany found that a structure in rat brains called the periaqueductal gray (PAG) is essential for play and laughter.