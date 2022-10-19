Reasons why animals use their bright colors to either impress or frighten other creatures

The study was published in the journal Evolution.

The comparison between animals and their bright colors questions why some animals, like bright red male vermilion flycatchers use their feathers to attract, while other creatures, like a mountain kingsnake use their colors to mimic a venomous snake. In this case, the kingsnake is red, yellow and black to appear more dangerous and intimidating.

The researchers at the University of Arizona found a common association between color patterns of certain animals and the activity of their ancestors.

Species that used their bright colors to attract a mate were found to be descendant from animals active during the day. However, species that used their color to warn predators were found to be descendants of animals more active at night. The intimidation is also known as aposematism, or when animals use their markings and colors to deter predators.

The research team consisted of Zachary Emberts, author of the paper and a postdoctoral research associate in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology (EEB), and John J. Wiens, author and professor at the University of Arizona Department of EEB.

The time of day animals are most active

The discovery of animals active in the day or night being a factor behind their vibrant attraction or deterrence helps researchers to understand the evolution of these colorful creatures.

The study stated that it found most animals looking for a mate included birds and lizards, otherwise known as having diurnal lineage, or being active during the day. On the contrary, animals that developed warning signals were mainly snakes, amphibians and animals descendent from nocturnality.

The researchers discovered that brightly colored birds and lizards use their colors to find mates, while vibrantly colored snakes and amphibians use their colors to warn predators to stay away. The study also found that many of these snakes and amphibians are active in the daytime, but their ancestors were actually more active at night. There was no correlation between using colors for intimidation and present-day activity, the study says. In other words, the study connects the animals’ usage of their colors to their ancestry.