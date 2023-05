The ancient world was a strange place to be, with a plethora of strange creatures ruling the planet from sky to sea.

Scientists have now digitally recreated the skull of a strange, crocodile-like creature that lived around 300 million years ago.

Crassigyrinus scoticus was a massive aquatic predator that hunted swamps during the Carboniferous period.

The reconstruction of the skull

Crassigyrinus thrived on coal swamps millions of years ago in parts of Scotland and North America, where it has been discovered preserved. Because the fossils were discovered preserved in fine-grained rock, the specimens were broken and deformed.

Experts have been studying this species for a long time, but it wasn't until recently that they were able to put together the broken fossil pieces to digitally reconstruct its skull.