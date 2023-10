Suzanna van de Lagemaat, a Utrecht University geologist, reconstructed a huge formerly unknown tectonic plate.

During the research, the geologist and her team discovered a tectonic plate called Pontus, one-quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean.

According to a statement by the scientists, the team at Utrecht had previously predicted the tectonic plates’ existence more than 10 years ago based on fragments of old tectonic plates found deep in the Earth’s mantle.

Investigating mountain belts

Now, Van de Lagemaat conducted field research and thoroughly examined the mountain belts of Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand.

Upon the investigation, the researcher uncovered that the oceanic remnants on northern Borneo must have belonged to the long-suspected plate, which scientists have named Pontus, according to the statement.