2021 wildfires: NASA satellites reveal 150% increase in CO2 emissions

"These fires are two decades of rapid warming and extreme drought in Northern Canada and Siberia coming to roost, and unfortunately, even this new record may not stand for long."

He also added the boreal wildfires released nearly twice as much CO 2 as global aviation in 2021.

How do wildfires contribute to global warming?

The researchers claim that the worsening fires result from a 'climate-fire' feedback system in which CO 2 emissions warm the Earth, causing conditions that encourage more fires and emissions.

It's challenging for Earth system scientists to evaluate the volume of CO 2 released during wildfires for several reasons. For instance, smoke-covered terrain makes it difficult for satellites to observe a burning event.

Furthermore, the precise resolution of space-based observations is insufficient to identify the specifics of CO 2 emissions.

The scientists overcame these difficulties by examining carbon monoxide released into the atmosphere after fires.

They reconstructed changes in worldwide fire CO 2 emissions from 2000 to 2021 by combining CO measurements from the MOPITT (Measurements Of Pollution In The Troposphere satellite instrument) with preexisting fire emissions and wind speed records.