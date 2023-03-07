In a first, scientists record shockwaves in the cosmic web

The researchers have recorded radio emissions coming from the shockwaves across the cosmic web – the first observational evidence that accelerating particles, taking the form of these shockwaves, are at work in the Universe.

Dr Tessa Vernstrom, lead author of the research, writes, “In the past, we have only ever observed these radio shockwaves directly from collisions between galaxy clusters. However, we believe they exist around small groups of galaxies, as well as in cosmic filaments.”

The study is led by the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) based in Australia, in partnership with Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) scientists.

Observing these shockwaves is not the easiest thing. For one, the glow emanating from the shockwaves is faint and spread out, and with galaxies themselves being much brighter, they can hide the radio glow making it challenging to detect it directly. Secondly, the telescopes used for observation create both signal and unwanted noise. The noise is sometimes larger than the radio glow.

So the team of scientists found a way to deal with it, by using a technique called stacking. Dr Vernstrom explains that stacking is when you average together images of many objects too faint to see individually, which decreases the noise, or rather enhances the average signal above the noise.