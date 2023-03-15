Is it possible to recreate dinosaurs from chicken DNA?
- Dinosaurs have been extinct since 65 million years ago.
- There is no preserved dinosaur DNA, as DNA is a fragile molecule that degrades over time.
- Chicken DNA holds remnants from their dinosaur ancestors.
Chickens share a common ancestry with dinosaurs. It’s not breaking news: the idea of birds and dinosaurs being related has been around since at least 1869 when English biologist and Darwin’s friend Thomas Huxley found avian traits in the skull of a Megalosaurus and other dinosaur taxa that was known at the time.
The man behind the new solar-powered wearable tech on how he did it and what he wants to do with it.