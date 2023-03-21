Superflares from red dwarfs are 1,000 times more powerful than solar flares

One such star system is the TRAPPIST-1, which has roughly seven Earth-sized planets, with at least three in a habitable zone. Planets in the habitable zone typically have liquid water on their surface, which is considered a critical requirement for life to begin. The TRAPPIST-1, however, is a red dwarf; a recent study shows that these stars can unleash extremely powerful flares.

Superflares from red dwarfs

A multinational team of researchers looked at observations of 177 red dwarfs made between 2003 and 2020. The data was collected by the European Southern Observatory's 3.6-meter telescope High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher (HARPS). The extensive data span allowed the researchers to study the long-term variability of the red dwarf stars.

The HARPS instrument looks at the data from a star's chromosphere, the second layer of its atmosphere. Unlike the activity in the star cores that occurs due to nuclear fusion, the action in the chromosphere is driven by magnetic fields.

A very powerful solar flare can strip the planet of its atmosphere and water Solarseven/iStock

The magnetic fields' arrangement and intensity are responsible for areas of intense activity on the solar surface. For our Sun, these areas appear darker and are called sunspots, which have been found to occur in areas where solar flares are released.

Solar flares from red dwarfs previously measured can be 100-1,000 times more potent than those released by our Sun. In 2019, Proxima Centauri, a red dwarf, let out a flare 14,000 times brighter than its pre-flare brightness.