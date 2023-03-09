Catching a falling star: Last remnants of the first supernova spotted

It is said that this supernova, now called SN 185, was most likely the first ever star explosion recorded in history. And now, a new image has captured its tendril-like remains floating in the universe. The image was captured by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam), mounted on the 4-meter telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in the Andes in Chile, a program of the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.

The fact that the glowing remains are observable so soon after the supernova is astonishing to astronomers. They were under the impression that it would take about 10,000 years for us to observe the structure that we see today. But here we are, less than 2,000 years later, since the SN 185 exploded violently and dispersed into the cosmic web.

The tattered shell-like remnants of SN 185 are called RCW 86. The rest of the area in the image captured is filled with stars. This is helping astronomers better understand how supernovas evolve and expand.

Researchers earlier believed SN 185 & RCW 86 to be unrelated

The question that boggled the minds of researchers was how did RCW 86 expand so fast.

The most common type of supernova is a Type II supernova or core-collapse supernova. These supernovas occur at the end of a massive star's lifetime when its nuclear fuel is exhausted, and the release of nuclear energy no longer supports it.