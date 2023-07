Despite scientists recently predicting the arrival of El Niño, a new study suggests that the Earth's warming is a result of human activities.

The Financial Times reported that the heatwaves which hit North America and Europe in July would have been “virtually impossible without climate change,” researchers said.

Researchers spotlighted that extreme weather events would occur with greater frequency in the future.

According to the latest World Weather Attribution (WWA) report, frequent heat waves encountered lately are no longer rare in today’s climate. Such instances are now expected approximately once every 15 years in the US/Mexico region, once every 10 years in Southern Europe, and once in five years for China.