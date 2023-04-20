Scarred hearts are reprogrammed to young healthy ones, new study reveals

Much research is done on either preventing heart attacks or mitigating the risk of such cardiac events in humans. However, only a few studies have focused on reversing the damage incurred by a person’s heart after they have gone through an attack.

Researchers from Duke University (DU) recently published one such study that reveals how to repair heart scars caused by heart attacks in mice. This may be a significant development because, like mice, when a human has a heart attack, the heart is left with many scar tissues that further prevent the heart from functioning normally.

The DU researchers claim that these scar tissues can be reprogrammed into normal healthy tissues using a set of microRNAs (miRNAs). They said, “We were the first to demonstrate that fibroblasts within cardiac scar tissue could be reprogrammed into cardiomyocytes via a set of four miRNAs (miR-1, miR-133, miR-208, miR-499) which we called miR combo.”

Reprogrammed scars make the heart work like new again

Fibroblast containing Epas1 (in red). Conrad Hodgkinson

Unlike the liver, the human heart cannot regenerate its parts. So when cardiac muscles die due to a heart attack, the heart is not able to replace them with healthy muscles. Instead, it employs fibroblasts, cells that specialize in producing connective and scar tissues.

Fibroblast cells turn dead muscles into hard scar tissues that hinder normal heart functioning. The researchers decided to reprogram fibroblasts using miRNAs to produce healthy rather than scar tissues.