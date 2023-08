A remarkable new fossil from China reveals for the first time that a group of reptiles was already using whale-like filter feeding 250 million years ago, according to a recent study published in BMC Ecology and Evolution.

The findings shed light on the creature's feeding habits and its role in transforming marine ecosystems during a time in Earth's history of significant upheaval.

Two new hupehsuchians

Researchers from China and the UK have uncovered fascinating details about an ancient marine reptile known as Hupehsuchus.

This reptile, which lived around 248 million years ago during the Early Triassic period, possessed unique adaptations in its skull, such as soft structures, that allowed it to thrive in its aquatic environment.