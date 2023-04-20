Researchers unearth a necropolis near busy Paris station

Researchers have unearthed a necropolis close to the busy train station of Port-Royal, located in the 5th arrondissement of Paris.

A necropolis is a fairly large, well-designed cemetery with elaborate tomb monuments, reflecting the ancient customs and beliefs of people residing in ancient times. A total of 50 graves were uncovered by scientists which provide information on human settlement in the French capital's precursor, Lutetia, nearly 2000 years ago.

Surprisingly, the cemetery situated near the Port-Royal station was never discovered during multiple road works over the years, and the station's construction in the 1970s. However, plans for a new way out of the station led to an excavation.

A team from France's National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), which led the excavation, said that it had a hint that the area was of historical importance. Camille Colonna, an anthropologist at INRAP, said in a statement that there were already "strong suspicions" that the site was near Lutetia's southern necropolis.

Part of Saint Jacques necropolis

The burial site discovered is known to belong to the "Saint Jacques" necropolis, the largest burial site in the Gallo–Roman town of Lutetia. The site was previously partially excavated in the 1800s. The earlier activity had resulted in only valuable objects being taken from the graves, with the "many skeletons, burial offerings, and other artifacts abandoned". In subsequent years, the necropolis was abandoned.