Although humankind did not fully understand the Earth’s magnetic field until Carl Friedrich Gauss in the 1830s, we have for long relied on it to find our way around, with the earliest compasses said to be invented in China in around 200 BC.

While we’ve needed an additional device to interpret the Earth’s magnetic field for directions, birds have needed none.

Researchers at the University of Western Ontario’s Advanced Facility for Avian Research (AFAR) explored cluster N, the region of the brain that processes directional navigational information obtained from the Earth’s magnetic field.

The team, led by psychology Ph.D. candidate Madeleine Brodbeck and AFAR co-director Scott MacDougall-Shackleton, discovered that birds can process or ignore geomagnetic information, just like we choose to listen in or block out music playing nearby.