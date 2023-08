A team of international researchers has discovered how three baby stars are being fed by spiral arms of gas in a triple protostar system. The team, led by Professor Jeong-Eun Lee from Seoul National University, used the powerful Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescopes to observe the system called IRAS 04239+2436, located about 460 light-years away from Earth.

They found that the gas around the three protostars contains sulfur monoxide (SO) molecules, which indicates the presence of shock waves caused by the complex interactions of the protostars. The distribution of SO molecules forms three large spiral arms that extend up to 400 astronomical units (AU), or about 60 billion kilometers. The team also measured the velocity of the gas and compared it with numerical simulations led by Professor Tomoaki Matsumoto from Hosei University. They found that the spiral arms act as streamers, or gas flows, that feed material to the protostars and help them grow.