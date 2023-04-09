Research blames low sulfide concentration for Mercury's lack of hollows in smooth plains

Océane Barraud and a research team at the Sorbonne University, Paris, and the European Space Astronomy Center, Spain, studied these hollows by analyzing data collected by a Mercury atmospheric and surface composition spectrometer and the visible, infrared spectroscopy reflectance spectra of hollows in the impact craters of Eminescu, Hopper, Tyagraja, and Warhol.

These hollows were found to have a higher concentration of sulfides than Mercury’s high-reflectance smooth plains.

Could graphite have caused these hollows?

The research team observed thermal modeling that suggested the thermal decomposition of sulfides to have induced the hollow-forming phase. Composition and spectroscopic data revealed the enrichment of low-reflectance material with carbon, leading the team to propose graphite to be responsible for these hollow formations.

Analysis of multispectral data suggests the presence of magnesium chloride, sodium chloride, and calcium chloride to be representative of hollow material. These hypotheses were tested by comparing the hollow spectra with laboratory spectra obtained from sulfide, graphite, and chloride samples which led to the observation of several compounds with concave curvature.

Average spectra obtained for each group of hollows Science Advances

These spectral matches were incomparable, however, leading the researchers to use graphite samples of a convex curvature instead, reports Phys.org.

Further research on the curvature parameter values obtained from the laboratory spectra indicated that the materials forming these hollows are not pure compounds.

The team then compared laboratory spectra to Mercury’s spectra by considering the spectrum of materials obtained from the floor of the crater as the basis for spectral modeling. Although a good match between chlorides and a notable match with labradorite were seen, these were less than that of sulfides which appeared to be best suited to reproduce the curvature of hollow spectra.