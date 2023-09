Deep within the heart of Missouri lies a hidden world, untouched by human visitors for three decades. Or so it seemed.

Cliff Cave, tucked away in Saint Louis County, was considered a pristine sanctuary until scientists from Saint Louis University unveiled a troubling truth in a statement– the cave's once-pristine ecosystem now harbors an unsettling guest: microplastics.

Elizabeth Hasenmueller, Ph.D., an associate professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and associate director of the WATER Institute at SLU, led a research team that uncovered high concentrations of microplastics within Cliff Cave.

Their findings, published in the journals Science of the Total Environment and Water Research, raise significant concerns about the impact of these minuscule plastic particles on a fragile and isolated ecosystem.