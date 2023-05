Yellowstone's most recent super-eruption, which happened 631,000 years ago, has been better-understood thanks to recent studies by the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory of the U.S. Geological Survey. The study contends that the catastrophic event was not a single, enormous explosion but rather a sequence of eruptions or many vents releasing volcanic material quickly one after the other.

The findings, which are described in the observatory's 2022 Annual Report, were made public on May 4 and show that the development of the Yellowstone Caldera, a sizable crater left after a volcano collapsed, was significantly more complex than previously thought. These discoveries shed important light on one of the greatest volcanic systems in the world's geological past and present.