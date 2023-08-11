Research says humans temporarily left Europe for 200,000 years

Based on historical evidence and theories, we have believed that they never went extinct since humans arrived. Research points out that humanity has continued to exist and adapt even in the coldest of climates.

But a recent study by paleoclimate scientists from University College London, University of Cambridge, and CSIC Barcelona shows that some 1.1 million years ago, extreme climate change may have temporarily wiped out early hominins in Europe.

Humans depopulated Europe

Hominins consist of modern humans, extinct human species, and all our immediate ancestors. Modern humans who look like us evolved about 300,000 years ago. Before that, there was Homo erectus, an extinct species of human that lived between 1.9 million and 135,000 years ago.