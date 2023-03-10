Inspired by butterflies, researcher invents new paint that has no pigments

Inspired by butterflies, Debashis Chanda, a professor at UCF and head of the Nano-optics research group, set out to make a paint that does not use pigments, as stated by the press release.

How does the pigment-less paint work?

Conventional paints carry pigments that rely on the light absorption properties of molecules to determine their colors. The light that is not absorbed is reflected back and seen by the observer and associated with the object's color.

The paint made by Chanda's team relies on light absorption as well as reflection and scattering of the geometric arrangement of its nanostructures to create a full-color palette. Chanda's inspiration for this was nature itself, where flowers, birds, butterflies, as well as underwater creatures exhibit attractive hues, all created by the geometric arrangement of colorless materials.

How colors work in nature and how the researchers replicated them Science

Chanda's team replicated these geometric arrangements using nanoscale aluminum and aluminum oxide, negating the need for new pigment molecules for different colors. The nanoscale flakes can be mixed with a commercial binder and make paints of different hues.

Since the paints only contain metal and its oxides, it is environment friendly too. "Normal color fades because pigment loses its ability to absorb photons,” Chanda said in a statement. “Here, we’re not limited by that phenomenon. Once we paint something with structural color, it should stay for centuries.”