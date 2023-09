Maps have played an essential role in helping us better comprehend our home planet. These tools visually represent the Earth's surface features, allowing us to navigate, study geography, monitor changes, and conduct scientific studies.

As space organizations prepare to make humanity an interplanetary species, it is critical to sketch and construct a Mars map for better exploration and possible habitation.

A complete map of Mars would be invaluable for mission planning, scientific research, local resource extraction, and ensuring the safety and success of future Martian undertakings.

Recently, CNN reported that New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) researchers created Mars Atlas using data from the United Arab Emirates' Hope probe, which has been orbiting the planet since 2021.