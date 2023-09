Imagine a tiny robot that can move on its own, powered by light and radio waves. It can carry a camera, a sensor, or a Bluetooth device and transmit data over long distances. It can navigate through different terrains and environments and follow light sources to keep going. It sounds like science fiction, right?

Meet MilliMobile

A team of researchers at the University of Washington has created a novel self-driving robot that can operate on light and radio waves. The robot, named MilliMobile, is about the size of a penny and weighs as much as a raisin. It has a solar panel-like energy harvester and four wheels and can move about 10 meters in an hour, even under cloudy conditions.