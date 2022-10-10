Researchers discover 35 million-year-old insect trapped in an amber

The insect was able to be thoroughly examined and identified thanks to the expertise of Professor Javier Alba-Tercedor of the UGR's Department of Zoology, who used microtomography to produce clear photographs of the insect.

The findings were published in Scientific Reports on September 8.

"The conservation of the specimens trapped inside the amber is often excellent, and the transparency of the material that surrounds them enables them to be studied, under a microscope, in great detail," explains Professor Alba-Tercedor in the statement, referring to the newly found insect's discovery.

"But, in other cases, the level of transparency is not good because the areas of opacity that form preventing certain details from being examined," comments Alba-Tercedor.

When limited transparency is a problem, X-ray microtomography (a technique similar to that used in hospitals to study patients' organs) is invaluable in studying amber-preserved fossil specimens.

Compared to other species

The previously undescribed species of mayfly was then studied by comparing it to extant species of the genus thanks to the expert knowledge of Roman Godunko of the Institute of Entomology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. In addition, given the importance of molecular studies in characterizing species and determining their evolutionary position, the University of Łódź in Poland was also consulted.