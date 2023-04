A scarcity or shortage of freshwater currently affects millions of people worldwide— with the numbers affected set to almost triple by 2050.

New water-harvesting technologies hold the potential to alleviate the foreseeable socioeconomic impacts of severe water scarcity.

Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi discuss their novel method for harvesting water whereby naturally-organic crystals capture water from aerial humidity.

Fresh water is one of the most precious resources on our planet, and it's a fundamental need for all living things. However, the reality is that fresh water is becoming increasingly scarce in many parts of the world.

According to the UN, more than 2 billion people live without safely managed drinking water services, and by 2050, it's estimated that up to two-thirds of the world's population could be living in areas where water is scarce for at least one month of the year. With the growing global population and the increasing impact of climate change, the demand for freshwater is expected to continue rising while the supply remains limited.

Subsequently, also in demand are innovative technologies offering a sustainable means to address the water crisis. Recently, Interesting Engineering (IE) reported on one such initiative whereby organic crystals collect water from humidity in the air, including mist and fog.

In the study, Research Scientist Patrick Commins and Postdoctoral Associate Marieh B. Al-Handawi at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) observed for the first time the process of water spontaneously condensing from its vapor to liquid form and moving across the surface of a slowly subliming organic crystal.

Sublimation is the process of a substance changing directly from a solid phase to a gas phase, without first becoming a liquid.

To gain a deeper insight into what their findings could mean for future water-harvesting technologies, IE interviewed the duo, along with the nominated corresponding author on the paper, Panče Naumov — a leader of the Smart Materials Lab and Director of the Center for Smart Engineering Materials at NYUAD.

The following Q&A session has been edited slightly for flow.

IE: In your own words, could you outline how this process works?