Astrophysicists have long struggled to find a different way to detect dark matter, an elusive type of substance that does not interact with light. Researchers from Tsinghua University, Purple Mountain Observatory, and Peking University recently investigated the potential of directly detecting dark photons with radio telescopes.

Dark photons are thought to be strong candidates for dark matter, and it is hypothesized that they carry a force inside the dark matter domain, just as photons do with electromagnetism in ordinary matter. The finding, which was written up in Physical Review Letters, might have a big impact on future investigations into dark photons.