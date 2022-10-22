Researchers find rarest groups of meteorites originating as far out as Neptune

In their latest research, the astronomers discovered that Ryungu was among the group of asteroids known as the Cb-type which formed billions of kilometers away from Earth, towards the edge of the Sun's influence. The celestial objects would have been located in a region of space named the Kuiper Belt, or perhaps even further into space.

Professor Sara Russell, a Senior Research Lead at the Museum who co-authored the paper, says, “It's only within the last decade we've begun to appreciate just how far objects in the solar system can move towards, and away from, the Sun.”

“While there is general acceptance that material from the outer solar system could have been moved inwards by the giant planets, this is one of the first studies which suggests the asteroid belt contains material originating as far out as Neptune. This adds an extra layer of detail to our knowledge of how the solar system formed.”

Searching for the parent bodies

The purpose of the research was to establish whether Cb-type asteroids, such as Ryugu, could be the parent bodies of a rare group of meteorites known as CI chondrites. In order to truly help astronomers understand the solar system, the formation location of asteroid remnants needs to be known. Determining where they originated from is crucial to answering some of the biggest questions about space, our universe and beyond.