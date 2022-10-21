In a first, scientists grow fully mature hair follicles in cultures

Scientists have been trying to understand the essential mechanisms of hair follicle development through animal models, however; hair follicle morphogenesis wasn’t something that could be reproduced in a culture dish as they haven’t figured out how these mechanisms worked until now.

Tapping into the power of organoids for understanding hair follicle mechanisms

“Organoids were a promising tool to elucidate the mechanisms in hair follicle morphogenesis in vitro” said Tatsuto Kageyama, an assistant professor with the faculty of engineering at Yokohama National University.

Researchers built hair follicle organoids by controlling the structure generated from the two types of embryonic cells tapping into a low concentration of extracellular matrices.

The extracellular matrix is a network that supplies structure for cells and tissue in the body. These matrices changed the spacing between the two types of embryonic cells from a dumbbell-shape to core-shell configuration. Then, hair follicles that have been formed with typical features occurred in core-shell-shape groups.

These groups expanded the contact area between two cell regions to enhance the mechanisms that contribute to hair follicle growth.

The organoid cultures generated hair follicles and hair shafts almost at a 100 percent efficiency level. Fully mature hair follicles with approximately 3 millimetre (mm)-long hair shafts were produced by the hair follicle organoids on the 23rd day of being cultured.