Researchers identify gene variations that could revolutionize hereditary diseases

Did you know that over 99.9 percent of our DNA is identical? But a tiny 0.1 percent of genetic variations can lead to inherited diseases. Unfortunately, detecting these diseases through genetic sequencing can be pretty complicated. It's tough to determine if certain small differences in our DNA increase the risk of contracting a disease.

In a groundbreaking study, scientists at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Biology have made a significant breakthrough in diagnosing hereditary diseases. Their research findings recently released in the scientific journal Genome Biology shed light on how high-throughput experiments can ensure a better diagnosis of hereditary diseases.