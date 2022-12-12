Researchers develop record breaking 500 times longer lifespans for light-emitting "giant" quantum dots

The giant quantum dots emit light continuously.

Reaching a new milestone

Researchers at the University of Chicago have reached a new milestone in the development of quantum dots. They have synthesized "giant" quantum dots that will emit light, once fluoresced, for 500 nanoseconds, breaking an old record for such nanomaterials.

The group included researchers from Princeton University, and Pennsylvania State University, as well as those at the lead study laboratory at University of Chicago.

A new property was discovered

The team demonstrated a new property and structure concept that can spatially localize electrons. This new structure allows the electrons to focus on holes within a core or shell heterostructure. This is performed by tuning the charge electron to the kinetic energy of a parabolic potential energy surface.

What the team is reporting

Preston Snee, the associate professor of Chemistry at University of California, and the senior co-author of the paper, said of this charge carrier (electron) separation produces a irradiative properties that last longer over the lifetime of the single-nanoparticle that is also continuous.

“These properties enable new applications for optics, facilitate novel approaches such as time-gated single-particle imaging and create inroads for the development of other new advanced materials,” he said in a statement.

Quantum dots are excited

The researchers were able to place the quantum dot into a state of excitation by placing them in a beam of light, which resulted in an "exciton" state. The exciton state is an electron or hole pair. With the giant quantum dots, the electron becomes offset in the electron shell away from the center or core. The electron becomes trapped in this state and emits light for more than 500 nanoseconds a record for this process.