In landmark experiment, researchers test superconducting qubits to pass a Bell test

In a groundbreaking experiment, Simon Storz at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and his colleagues performed a superconducting circuit that passed a Bell test. The Bell test is the all-important test in physics for confirming the quantum behavior of a system. The superconducting circuits are utilized in quantum computers, which helps to prove that their quantum bits are entangled.

For bits or particles to be entangled, the measurement of one’s characteristics affects the measured characteristics of the other particle immediately in a process called a non-local correlation. When this happens, it simply means the effects of the entanglement must travel at a speed faster than light. This test for the quantum effect is called Bell’s inequality.