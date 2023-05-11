In landmark experiment, researchers test superconducting qubits to pass a Bell test

In landmark experiment, researchers test superconducting qubits to pass a Bell testThe quantum bits underwent what Albert Einstein called “spooky action at a distance.”Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| May 11, 2023 12:03 PM ESTCreated: May 11, 2023 12:03 PM ESTscienceAn IBM quantum computer that uses superconducting qubitsIBM Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a groundbreaking experiment, Simon Storz at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and his colleagues performed a superconducting circuit that passed a Bell test. The Bell test is the all-important test in physics for confirming the quantum behavior of a system. The superconducting circuits are utilized in quantum computers, which helps to prove that their quantum bits are entangled.For bits or particles to be entangled, the measurement of one’s characteristics affects the measured characteristics of the other particle immediately in a process called a non-local correlation. When this happens, it simply means the effects of the entanglement must travel at a speed faster than light. This test for the quantum effect is called Bell’s inequality. See Also Bell inequalityThe test for this quantum effect, Bell’s inequality, sets a limit on the number of occurrences in which particles end up in the same state by chance without an entanglement. By violating Bell’s inequality, this is proof that a pair of particles are actually entangled.In the past, Bell tests have been carried out in several systems. However, this is the first on a superconducting circuit. For this test, the two entangled systems will be far enough apart so that a signal could not have traveled between them at the speed of light at the same time it takes to measure the systems. This is a daunting task in a superconducting circuit, as the systems must be kept at a temperature close to zero. Most Popular Energy transmissionPobytov/iStock Simon Storz and his colleagues managed this by connecting two entangled parts of the circuits called qubits or quantum bits using microwaves sent through a chilled 30-meter-long aluminum tube. They did this while also keeping each qubit in its own refrigerator.Furthermore, they proceeded to use a random number generator to decide the measurement to make on the qubits to eliminate any human bias. Simon Storz and his colleagues made over 4 million measurements at a rate of 12,500 measurements per second. This speed is necessary to ensure that each pair of measurements occurs faster than light could travel down the tube between the two quantum bits. By analyzing these data points, the researchers found that Bell’s inequality was violated, and the quantum bits underwent what Albert Einstein called “spooky action at a distance.”HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You US firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesThis ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's howDARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realityCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workThis portable machine attaches to tractors and turns harmful crop waste into sellable bioproductsResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?How a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The Blueprint More Stories innovationRise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match Baba Tamim| 2/20/2023scienceHere's what complex primate societies can teach us about sex and genderDerya Ozdemir| 7/28/2022scienceAn expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzleDeena Theresa| 7/27/2022