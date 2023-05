At the Optica Quantum 2.0 Conference and Exhibition, Chun-Ju Wu from the California Institute of Technology will discuss ground-breaking research, revealing a new quantum information storage technique that can produce Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger (GHZ) quantum states. Due to their potential use in quantum sensing and quantum error correction, these complicated entangled states have attracted a lot of attention.

Advancing quantum computing with GHZ states

Qubits, the quantum counterpart of traditional binary bits, are used in quantum computing to store and process data. By entangling three or more qubits, GHZ states go one step further and increase the amount of information that may be stored.

This increase in complexity has the potential to improve accuracy and performance across a range of industries, including quantum sensing and networking.