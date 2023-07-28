Why are researchers vacuuming up animal DNA in the forest?

Researchers from the Globe Institute at the University of Copenhagen have used vacuums in a Danish forest to suck up as much animal DNA as possible. This resulted in the collection of traces of many more animals than could be seen with the naked eye.

This is according to a press release by the institutions published on Thursday.

“We saw relatively few animals in the short time we spent in the forest when we changed the air filters. A squirrel, the sound of a woodpecker, a pheasant squawking and a white-tailed eagle flying above us one day," said postdoc Christina Lynggaard.