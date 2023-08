A collaborative effort between scientists of two nations conducted at the US Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has studied the three-dimensional structures of resonances of protons and neutrons to gain insights into the early universe, an institutional press release said.

Physicists have known for a good part of the last century that protons – the positively charged subatomic particles – can resonate. Over the last 30 years, work on this aspect has led to a lot of three-dimensional pictures of the proton but little is known about the 3D structure of the resonating state of the particle.

Difference between ground and resonating states

Studying the fundamental properties of nuclear material can provide scientists insights into the building blocks of matter. Both protons and neutrons – subatomic particles with no charge are present in the atomic nucleus and are together referred to as nucleons.